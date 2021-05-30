'A Violent Ecosystem in Our Galaxy’s Downtown': NASA Releases New Spectacular Image of Milky Way

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a stunning composite image of the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.
Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts said the image depicts "a rigid or energetic ecosystem at the centre of our galaxy" with remnants of supernovae, black holes and neutron stars.
“What we see in the picture is a violent or energetic ecosystem in our galaxy’s downtown,” Wang said. “There are a lot of supernova remnants, black holes and neutron stars there. Each X-ray dot or feature represents an energetic source, most of which are in the center,” Daniel Wang said as quoted by The Guardian.
Unravel the threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields that make up the tapestry of energy of our Milky Way galaxy. 🌌— NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2021
A new image from @ChandraXray brings to life the giant mosaic of data that weaves together this cosmic masterpiece. Discover more: https://t.co/UJZMMDe2Zg pic.twitter.com/jkNgFXk2z2
According to reports, the picture was taken by an astronomer while he was stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
