Register
23:16 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cybersecurity

    Cryptocurrency Mining Company Behind Vietnam Data Leaks Exposed for Poor Cybersecurity

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106414/80/1064148054_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_dc7f8ef0b7fe1361a10d46083873b579.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202105211082961349-cryptocurrency-mining-company-behind-vietnam-data-leaks-exposed-for-poor-cybersecurity/

    Last week, the government of Vietnam launched an investigation into a data leak that exposed the personal information of thousands of Vietnamese citizens. As society steps further into the cyber world, there are growing concerns about cybersecurity and the use of user data as currency.

    Cybersecurity specialists around the world are calling out Pi Networks, the data consumption app behind the data leaks in Vietnam, exposing the company for its lack of transparency in how it stores user data, as well as the risk the practice poses for much larger cyberattacks in the future.

    Ryan Montgomery, the chief technology officer of Pentester.com, a company that specializes in simulated cyberattacks, suggested in a Friday call with Sputnik that Pi Network is not only insecurely storing massive amounts of user data, including details of their contact information, but also stockpiling the information indefinitely, despite requests to have it removed.

    Montgomery warned that with the current trend of companies storing users’ personal information, a future data leak on a much larger scale is inevitable.

    “If they’ve already been breached in one spot, chances are they are going to be breached again,” Montgomery emphasized, adding that the company’s initial business model may use the lingo of cryptocurrency and mining, but its alleged habit of swindling and selling user data with no real reward is essentially a “slap in the face” to the cryptocurrency community.

    In a Twitter post last month, Montgomery, a well-known ethical hacker in the cyber community, posted evidence that Pi collects user contact information including names, numbers, addresses and emails and stores the data on its servers.

    It was confirmed in another post earlier this week by ZenChart CEO Rick Glaser that his contact data is continuing to be stored, despite him not being an app user. In his email to Pi Network, he questions the company on its storing of his data, which Pi denies having access to.

    During the initial data leak in Vietnam, Pi Network claimed that the leak was not the fault of their company, as user information is stored through a UK-based third-party, digital-identity-consuming source called Yoti. 

    Yoti has not responded to any reports of the data leak, but some maintain that Pi was pinpointed in an attempt to spread misinformation aimed at trying to discredit the company’s legitimacy. 

    There are currently more than 6 million Pi Network apps downloaded onto both Apple and Google’s respective devices, suggesting the company is still collecting and storing user data and those of their contacts. 

    The Apple’s app store states that developers whose apps request access to user contact databases are banned from harvesting that information. Google’s policy maintains that developers must be transparent about their collection and use of data while maintaining its protection.

    After the recent data leak, two cybersecurity specialists from Vietnam, whose github usernames are ManhNho and Cu64, performed a deep examination of Pi Network servers and found that not only was Pi’s data easily accessible from the company’s servers, but that Pi continued to store user data even after individuals deleted their account and the application.

    Lines with digits on computer and laptop screens
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Lines with digits on computer and laptop screens

    The Pi Network pays for Know Your Company (KYC) data through a cryptocurrency known as “Pi,'' which users can mine everyday by simply logging into the app and pressing a button. Pi Network was started by Stanford graduates Nicolas Kokkalis, Chengdiao Fan and Vincent McPhillip, and initially received an $800,000 investment by selling Simple Agreement Future Equity (SAFE) instruments.  

    The company is currently in Phase 2 of its development, where node software is being tested before the main net launching of Pi as an exchangeable cryptocurrency. Pi currently has no real value, but users are anticipating a launch that the company maintains will happen in 2022, depending on the app's expansion.

    Cryptocurrency like bitcoin use a mathematical algorithm in order to pay its users. However, Pi uses a Pi Consensus algorithm based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol stellar blockchain model, which essentially sets up user information as nodes that grow depending on the data collected and how the user behaves. 

    Those who agree to use the app are asked to have their contact data accessed and used, but so far the company has not been upfront about storing the data or deleting it when requested.

    The idea is that Pi, like other cryptocurrency, will be free of government interference and fully decentralized. However, this drives the need for legislation and a look into ethical concerns surrounding the mining of user data, which can include information of people who are not technologically savvy.

    Recent cyberattacks around the world have brought to attention questions about how much of our data is being stored, as well as the level of cybersecurity needed to ensure the protection of personal information. Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at improving cybersecurity in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that resulted in a company shutdown and gas shortage across the US East Coast.

    Related:

    Ransomware Group That Hacked DC Police Set to ‘Retire’, Plans to Share Hacking Techniques
    Biden Administration Launches 100-Day Plan to Boost Electricity Grid Cybersecurity, White House Says
    UK To Use NHS App For Coronavirus Passport As CyberSecurity Concerns Mount
    US Wants Cybersecurity Boost Against Ransomware Attacks After Colonial Hacking
    Vietnamese Government Opens Investigation Into Cryptocurrency Data Leak
    Tags:
    data leaks, Google, Apple, cybersecurity, Vietnam, cryptocurrency
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse