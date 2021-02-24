Register
00:42 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This image made available by NASA shows infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) in an area known as the W3 and W5 star-forming regions within the Milky Way Galaxy

    Astronomers Uncover Rocky, Super-Earth Exoplanet Orbiting Distant Star

    © AP Photo / University of Wisconsin via AP
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/92/1078819205_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3192d208c21359f365196c443022ae1e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102241082177179-astronomers-uncover-rocky-super-earth-exoplanet-orbiting-distant-star/

    The radial velocity method, otherwise known as Doppler spectroscopy, is an indirect method tapped by scientists to pinpoint previously unknown exoplanets within the cosmos. The technique depends on an exoplanets' orbit of its host star, detecting any slight changes in the gravitational tug to its companion.

    A team of astronomers have discovered a new super-Earth that is orbiting a distant star located some 36 light-years away in the constellation of Serpens, and is believed to be at least three times more massive than Earth.

    Super-Earths by nature are described as a class of planets that are much more massive than Earth, but lighter than ice-giants such as Neptune or Uranus. According to the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), such planets range between “twice the size of Earth and up to 10 times its mass.”

    Astronomers noted in their recently published findings that they discovered the mysterious new exoplanet, since dubbed GJ 740 b, through the use of the radial velocity method, which has helped to unearth hundreds of exoplanets. Officials also used data collected over several years by the HARPS-N Red Dwarf Exoplanet Survey program and the CARMENES spectrograph in their search.

    An analysis of the collected information ultimately led the team of researchers to determine that the faraway super-Earth has a mass of at least 2.96 Earth masses and orbits its host star - GJ 740 - every 2.377 days while maintaining a distance of 0.03 astronomical units, which places it outside of the system’s habitable zone. 

    Officials estimate the exoplanet’s temperature to be at roughly 1,033 degrees Fahrenheit.

    However, that’s not all, folks. Researchers also indicated that their findings pinpoint to signs of a potential second, more massive planet orbiting the host star. The team speculates that this yet-to-be discovered body may be a “Saturn-mass planet of about 100 Earth masses.”

    The findings are expected to be published in the upcoming edition of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

    Related:

    ‘Searing Jupiter’: ESA Mission Sheds Light on ‘Most Extreme, Hottest Exoplanet’ Ever Spotted
    Astronomers Capture First Direct Image of 63 Light-Year-Away Exoplanet Using VLT Located in Chile
    ESA Moves to Uncover Secrets of Distant Exoplanets Via Ariel Space Telescope
    Astronomers Discover Bizarre Exoplanet That Behaves Like Elusive Planet Nine
    Scientists Study ‘Cotton-Candy’ Exoplanet That Shatters Planet Formation Theories
    Tags:
    Space, super-Earth, astronomers, exoplanet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse