Register
16:07 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dogecoin Chevrolet

    You My DOGE: Mystery Dogecoin Crypto Holder Worth $2.1bn May Be World's Richest Person, WSJ Reports

    TaurusEmerald/ Wikimedia
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082106446_0:0:1981:1114_1200x675_80_0_0_d99a03e89d4618c6c28937cdd45abfc4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102171082105034-you-my-doge-mystery-dogecoin-crypto-holder-worth-21bn-may-be-worlds-richest-person-wsj-reports/

    Rumours over the largest holder of the rising Shibu Inu-backed cryptocurrency have been tracked to a potential patron, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    A single entity or person currently owns 28 percent of the world's Dogecoin (DOGE) in circulation, valued at $2.1bn, WSJ reported.

    But the holder's identity has not been disclosed, sparking rumours on the global cryptocurrency market. The address believed to have 36.8bn of the memecoin since 2019, according to Bitinfocharts.

    But the address contains an "Easter egg" for people searching for the identity of the unnamed Dogecoin holder, revealing 28.061971 of the cryptocurrency.

    Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, 9 March 2020
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    'Too Much Concentration': Elon Musk Says He Wouldn't Mind Dogecoin Holders Selling Off Coins
    Elon Musk's birthday is 28 June 1971 and the Tesla founder and chief executive has not returned requests for comment, WSJ added.

    The news comes after tech giant said on Sunday he would back large holders of Dogecoin if they sold their assets, stating: "Too much concentration is the only real issue imo".

    Social media memes with the floofer-marked cryptocurrency were posted on Mr Musk's account in early February, stating: "Dogecoin is the people's crypto". ​

    US hip-hop star Snoop Dogg tweeted an altered version of his albums with an image, and KISS frontman and bassist Gene Simmons named himself the "God of Dogecoin" while calling on investors to "HODL", or 'hold onto the cryptocurrency'.

    The currency remains at $0.052, down from $0.075 a week prior, figures from Coinbase reveal on Wednesday.

    The Rise of the Crypto-Doge

    The cryptocurrency is an altcoin, or derivative of the Luckycoin blockchain algorithm, built by IBM developer Billy Markus and Adobe data scientist Jackson Palmer in 2013 to satirise the growing numbers of cryptocurrencies in the market.

    Despite being unveiled as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has since spiked over 1,000 percent in value since 27 January this year.

    "Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send money online," the currency's website states.

    The "internet currency" can be purchased through official blockchain wallets or numerous crypto exchanges such as Binance and BitPanda.

    Dogecoin takes its name from the popular Shibu Inu meme posted on social media in 2012, who has a personal dialogue in Sans Serif font over the intentions of his owner.

    The word Doge also gained popularity after Homestar Runner, an character from the animated online cartoon, mistakenly calls his friend Strong Bad "my D-O-G-E, DOGE" in a show of solidarity at the office.

    Dogecoin and other altcoins have seen risen in value, namely as Bitcoin skyrocketed over $50,000 a coin this week, as well as the aftermath of the Gamestop short squeeze, Techradar reported.

    Related:

    Dogecoin: Cryptos Face Regulation After Social Media Influences Unstable Price Rise, Expert Predicts
    Dogecoin? Elon Musk's Survey on Future Currency of Earth Causes Stir on Twitter
    Dogecoin Soars as Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg Post Crypto Memes
    'Too Much Concentration': Elon Musk Says He Wouldn't Mind Dogecoin Holders Selling Off Coins
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency exchange, Elon Musk, altcoins, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Dogecoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse