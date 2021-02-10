Register
17:04 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Neptune

    Outer Space Exploration May Turn Into Gravitational Waves Hunt, Scientists Say

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/76/1079757683_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_55b7dea33528edf3c6201a7d162b9cc9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102101082035821-outer-space-exploration-may-turn-into-gravitational-waves-hunt-scientists-say/

    The effort to detect gravitational waves apparently won’t require additional dedicated equipment to be installed aboard space probes, since such craft “already have Doppler tracking instruments on them."

    Future space missions to distant planets may help humanity not just broaden its knowledge about outer space, but also to better understand the phenomenon known as gravitational waves, Physics World reports citing a new study conducted by a team of Swiss and Danish researchers.

    According to the magazine, the scientists explained that such research can be performed by examining radio signals sent by space probes, since gravitational waves can apparently be detected via a "Doppler shift in the transmissions from distant spacecraft."

    "When a gravitational wave passes through, it can slightly disturb the radio link by shifting its frequency," said Deniz Soyuer from the University of Zurich. "We can detect the small deviations in the carrier frequency we receive from the spacecraft and deduce that a gravitational wave has passed."

    Though other similar "gravitational wave hunts" performed during previous space missions were unsuccessful, the researchers argue that the upcoming missions to Uranus and Neptune, which they hope will launch "around 2030," would afford several opportunities to search for gravitational waves, due to the sheer amount of time it will take for the spacecraft to reach their destination.

    "There is one-and-a-half to two months of ideal time in a year to do these kinds of observations when the Earth-Sun-spacecraft angle becomes favourable," Soyuer, the person who led the research effort, explained. "So a 10 year cruise time would yield a total of 10 one-and-a-half-month long observations."

    Such an undertaking reportedly won’t require special equipment, as "all missions already have Doppler tracking instruments on them, since that is how you track the spacecraft and also conduct gravitational field measurements of the planetary gravitational fields," Soyuer added.

    Laura Nuttall, a gravitational-wave expert from the University of Portsmouth, also remarked that  gravitational wave detections may provide a "nice overlap" with LISA, Europe’s "upcoming gravitational-wave mission," the media outlet notes.

    "[These missions] are more likely to see different events than LIGO/Virgo are sensitive to as they are probing a different part of the gravitational-wave spectrum," Nutall said. "So just like LISA, [they] would complement LIGO/Virgo."
    Tags:
    research, gravitational waves, exploration, space, Neptune, Uranus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse