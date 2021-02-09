Register
01:47 GMT09 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion

    Twitter Weighs Subscription Service to Ensure Platform’s ‘Revenue Durability’

    © AP Photo / Soeren Stache
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081715645_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_e43477181fb949e6f257978b554be403.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102091082023084-twitter-weighs-subscription-service-to-ensure-platforms-revenue-durability/

    Talk of social media giant Twitter switching its business model to charging users for a more tailored experience has been under consideration for years; however, renewed talks on the subject by the company has some netizens ready to jump ship.

    Twitter is considering switching gears and tacking on a subscription fee for some of the platform’s features as a means to diversify its revenue and reduce its dependence on advertising.

    The social media giant is weighing a variety of funding options, including charging for ad-free content, detailed analytics information and customizable features, according to Bloomberg, which also reported that the Tweetdeck dashboard could also fall under a service charge. 

    The idea of charging users for an “undo send” option is also being considered.

    In a statement to the outlet, Bruce Falck, Twitter’s head of revenue products, explained that “increasing revenue durability is our top company objective” before acknowledging that the subscription effort is in the “very early” stages of being discussed.  

    “We do not expect any meaningful revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2021,” he added. 

    Despite Falck’s remarks, most netizens did not exactly welcome with open arms the possibility of a fee-based Twitter.

    Some, however, suggested that they might be willing to shell out a few bucks, should the service be worthwhile.

    Twitter previously prompted reports that it would start offering a subscription-based service during the summer of 2020, when the company released a survey asking users what services they would be willing to pay for. The services mentioned in the survey were mostly the same mentioned in the Bloomberg article. 

    The company later fueled the flame when it opted to list a job posting that indicated the interested applicant would be working on “building a subscription platform” in conjunction with Twitter’s payment team.

    Although Twitter has not yet offered any other details regarding the latest development, the social media giant is likely to reveal more of its plans during a fourth quarter earnings call with investors on Tuesday.

    Related:

    Dogecoin? Elon Musk's Survey on Future Currency of Earth Causes Stir on Twitter
    Twitter CEO Dorsey Almost Quit Tech to Become Fashion Designer, Report Says
    Online Crowd Polarised as Gateway Pundit Boss Gets Banned on Twitter
    India Asks Twitter to Block Around 1,200 Pro-Khalistan Accounts, Reports Say
    Indian Gov't Officials Switch to Homegrown Apps Amid Privacy Issues With WhatsApp, Twitter
    Tags:
    survey, Social Media, money, fee, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse