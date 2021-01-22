Tombs of Infant Incan Nobles Discovered in Peru

The remains of two children who likely hailed from Incan aristocracy have been discovered in tombs located in the 500-year-old Huaca de las Abejas archaeological site in Peru's Lambayeque region.
Archeologists first started digging there in 2017. So far, they've uncovered the remains of 49 people – the two children are the most recent finds, as Jose Escudero, an archaeologist from the Tucume Museum, explained to Reuters.
The archaeological team has been able to estimate the their age by examining the sediment under their tombs "thought to have been created by heavy rains" during the Incan period.
Escudero also noted that the remains of a llama domesticated by the Incas to provide them with meat and wool was found nearby. Other discoveries include ceramic utensils used by the elite.
The complex comprises the remnants of numerous adobe and clay pyramids which, as the media outlet notes, archaeologists believe "formed an administrative and ceremonial centre created around 1,100 AD and absorbed into the Incan Empire around 1,500 AD."
