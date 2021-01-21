Register
07:00 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Federal Center of Cardiovascular Surgery in Chelyabinsk

    Scientists From Russia and Germany Upgrade Medical Alloy That Memorises Its Shape

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kondratyuk
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101211081828262-scientists-from-russia-and-germany-upgrade-medical-alloy-that-memorises-its-shape/

    Scientists at the National University of Science and Technology MISiS (NUST MISiS) have managed in cooperation with their Russian and foreign colleagues to improve the technology of the production of shape memory alloys.

    According to researchers, the new method will help boost the reliability of the existing surgical instruments and design a string of new ones. The results of the research were published in the journal JOM.

    Shape memory alloys (SMAs) are materials that can revive their original shape after massive deformations. MISiS scientists say the most wide-spread ones are Ti-Ni-based intermetallic shape memory alloys, used in implants and “smart” medical devices with high demands for reliability, such as self-extracting surgical staples or vascular stents.

    With Ti-Ni, the maximum reversible deformation may be achieved by arriving at ultra-fine grain structure through thermomechanical processing at temperatures that don’t exceed 600 °C. However, as the researchers noted, modern technologies of manufacturing titanium nickelide presuppose melting and processing at 800 to 900 °С, which renders it impossible to produce massive shape memory alloy samples with ultra-fine grain structure.

    NUST MISiS specialists say they have managed to determine the parameters of thermomechanical processing of titanium nickelide, which will allow for the production of massive objects made of shape memory alloys not only with the needed nanostructure, but also with increased functionality.

     “We have shown that the deformation temperature of 300 °С is borderline between the low-temperature type of deformation diagrams and a high-temperature one. The highest index of shape restoration with dynamically polygonized structure is shown after deformation at 300-600 °С. This temperature diapason is the most promising for the formation of the ultra-fine grain structure and boosting the functional characteristics of the alloy Ti-Ni”, shared Viktor Komarov, a researcher at the NUST MISiS laboratory.

    The use of titanium nickelide, which has been nano-structured in line with the new technology, the researchers suggest, will help to significantly cut the metal intensity and boost the reliability of devices based on the shape memory effect.

    During the research, NUST MISiS academics for the first time arrived at deformation diagrams and scrutinised the formation of the structure of shape memory alloys at temperatures under 600 °C, the most appropriate for the buildup of nanostructures.

    The scientists say the analysis of the obtained data enabled them to determine the temperature diapasons of the dynamic process of restoration, polygonization and recrystallization of SMAs.

    The research involved academics at the Baikov Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Science of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as Freiberg University of Mining and Technology, Germany.

    The team will go on to work out recommendations on how to conduct thermomechanical processing of the alloy Ti-Ni in industrial conditions. The researchers are certain that the SMA with ultra-fine grain structure and boosted functional characteristics will help develop a whole new generation of medical instruments based on the shape memory effect.

    Related:

    Researchers Stumped Over Why X-rays Continue to Flock From Where Two Neutron Stars Crashed
    UK Now Has World's Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Rate, Oxford Research Reveals
    Tags:
    medical equipment, devices, medicine, alloys
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse