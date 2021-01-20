Taiwan's MediaTek Reveals Dimensity 1200 5G Chipset To Cement Top Spot In Global Smartphone Market

Taiwanese semiconductor firm MediaTek has revealed its latest processor in a bid to maintain its top standing in the global tech market, a press statement said on Wednesday.
The company's 5G chipset, the Dimensity 1200, was unveiled on Wednesday and boasts significant improvements across performance benchmarks.
"MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier,” JC Hsu, corporate vice-president and general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said.
According to Mr Hsu, the Dimensity 1200 can support 200-megapixel cameras and artificial intelligence on mobiles, as well as boost "connectivity, display, audio and gaming enhancements".
The chipset is also based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 6-nanometre technologies.
The news comes shortly after MediaTek overtook US rival Qualcomm in the third quarter July to September, securing 31 percent of the global smartphone market compared with Qualcomm at 29 percent, reports found.
Revenues for the chip firm skyrocketed 30 percent in 2020, topping 322.1bn New Taiwan dollars ($10bn), second to US tech giant Nvidia, the Nikkei Asian Review wrote, citing data from IC Insights.
MediaTek is one of three companies capable of producing 5G modems along with Huawei's HiSilicon and Qualcomm.
HiSilicon was hit by outgoing US president Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China, which saw dozens of Chinese tech firms such as Huawei, ZTE, and mainland chipmaker SMIC blacklisted on an US entity list in May 2019.
