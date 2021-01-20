Register
08:05 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the cockpit of the Aurora airlines' DHC-6 Twin Otter 400, flying over the Vladivostok-Kavalerovo-Vladivostok route

    Unique System to Assess Aircraft Crew Actions Created in Russia

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081822298_0:59:3011:1753_1200x675_80_0_0_b2e9a68629d68735dc97508c030f3be6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101201081822264-unique-system-to-assess-aircraft-crew-actions-created-in-russia/

    Russian scientists from the State Scientific Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS) in cooperation with specialists from the Moscow State University of Psychology & Education (MSUPE) are developing a unique system to monitor the condition of civil aviation pilots.

    According to its creators, the system will help assess real-time crew activity and prevent emergency situations. The study's results were published in the journal Experimental Psychology.

    The increasing sophistication of aviation technology and the psychological burden on pilots makes the development of automated safety systems for monitoring crews in real-time a pressing task today.

    The main challenge in creating such systems is finding mathematical models linking flight parameters, aircraft specifications, and the psychophysiological state of the crew.

    A joint research team from GosNIIAS and MSUPE has proposed a unique model for the correlation of the three types of metrics mentioned above that the creators say is unparalleled in its accuracy and detail.

    "Our system is based on comparing crew actions with different patterns of flight fragments and pilot performance from a specialised database. Today, only our model provides the possibility to assess the performance quality of piloting by taking into account not only violations of individual flight standards but all the flight data, the condition of the aircraft, and the crew", Dean of the Faculty of Information Technologies at MSUPE, Professor Lev Kuravsky explained.

    A pilot's psychophysiological state, including stress, is assessed by tracking gaze movement trajectories and primary indexes for time series of oculomotor activity. Risk assessment level is determined by probability estimates, which are computed using multivariate statistical and wavelet analysis. According to the authors, the key elements contained in the model are the three new metrics that enable more efficient flight analysis.

    Earth and Mars
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Russian Scientists Develop Imaging Software to Visualise Cities, Planets
    Provided the computational performance is sufficient, flight data analysis can be implemented in real-time, said the specialists from GosNIIAS and MSUPE. According to them, the system is currently aimed at assessing pilots' skills in modern flight simulators. But in the future, the scientists plan to adapt it for use in real-world flights as well.

    This work was carried out as part of the EU Horizon 2020 programme's "SAFEMODE" Project (Grant Agreement No. 814961) with financial support from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation (Project UID RFMEFI62819X0014).

    Tags:
    pilot, civil aviation, Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE), scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse