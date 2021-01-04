Telegram App Down for Thousands of Users, Downdetector Says

On Monday, Downdetector online platform, which monitors the status of various websites and APPs, reported that users all over the world could not get access to Telegram. According to the website data, the first reports of malfunctions were registered after 3 P.M. (Moscow time).
As of 3:11 pm, more than 9,000 reports of malfunction were registered, but just minutes later this figure peaked at 10,907.
The majority of users reported that there were problems with sending and receiving messages and getting access to the app.
On 16 December, around 30,000 users in Russia, Europe and some parts of the Middle East reported problems with gaining access to the messaging service. Some time after that, the problem was resolved and the platform restored.
Telegram is a cross-platform cloud-based instant messaging, video calling, and VoIP service which was founded by a Russian IT entrepreneur Pavel Durov. The platform was launched in 2013 and around 200 million customers have since started using the app.
