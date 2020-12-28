Register
09:55 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Autonomous Perception Vision project - Intelligent Systems

    Scientists Determine How Our Emotions and Values Help Us Perceive Objects

    © CC0 / NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081574677_0:232:3072:1960_1200x675_80_0_0_574719373642fe170fb4b55c06c7b0ed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012281081574707-scientists-determine-how-our-emotions-and-values-help-us-perceive-objects/

    Russian scientists at MSUPE in cooperation with British colleagues have studied the impact of emotional evaluation on the process of visual perception. According to they researchers, they are the first to determine the decisive impact of the brain's value system on vision. The results of their study have been published in the journal NeuroImage.

    Our brain has to constantly resolve numerous tasks during visual perception because visual receptors do not provide enough information to determine with certainty what a person is actually seeing. Such tasks can be linked to solving inverse problems, for instance, "restoring" the 3D form of a real object using its 2D projections on the eye's retina.

    Such inverse problems have an unlimited amount of possible solutions, and so to solve them, the brain must refer to previously obtained information, according to scientists. This information can be obtained in the course of motor cognition, for example, through manipulation with objects – that is how adaptive robots working in dynamic environments learn to categorise visual stimuli.

    Scientists from the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have determined that human visual perception is radically different from the method used in the algorithms of computer vision. They say they're the first to prove that vision also relies on the value-based and emotional characteristics of a particular visual stimulus.

    "Through the course of our experiment we used images, which participants perceived at first as a senseless array of blots, but after undergoing a training procedure – as a disambiguated object. After we compared the brain's response in both situations, we learned that apart from distinguishing the dimensional characteristics [of an object], the brain evaluated the visual stimuli based on its subjective value. The value-related information emerges relatively swiftly in the process of recognising a sensible object in order to direct the integration of dimensional characteristics", a scientist at the MSUPE's MEG Centre, Vladimir Kozunov said.

    According to the scientists, eye receptors received the same visual signal both before and after the participants underwent the training, however, their experience in value-based evaluation of what they saw was different. After the training, the participants perceived the seen images as sensible objects under the influence of their value-based experience.

    "We have determined that after undergoing training of the cerebral area responsible for the system of values, insula, entorhinal cortex, cingulate cortex, and cingulate of the right hemisphere reorganise their neuron activity within 210-230 milliseconds after receiving visual stimuli. This triggers a downward communication from the system of values to the visual cortex. The value-related information structure spreading along this path provides the visual cortex with data that allows it to solve the inverse problem of perception", Kozunov explained.

    The scientists involved in the project stressed that studies of the functional structure of perception are crucial not only to develop methods of correction therapy for neurophysiological disorders, but also for extending the capabilities of a human organism in the foreseeable future.

    Earth and Mars
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Russian Scientists Develop Imaging Software to Visualise Cities, Planets

    The scientists from MSUPE used magnetoencephalography (MEG) to study the spatiotemporal patterns of neural activity underlying the recognition of images. This method allowed for activity in different areas of the brain related to certain body functions to be registered, scientists said.

    Researchers from Oxford University and University College London also took part in the study. The scientists are planning to continue the series of experiments, namely to try and study the impact of prior stimuli on the perception of value-related information.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Develop New Eye Cornea Treatment Method
    Russian Scientists Develop New Method to Produce Polymer Tubes
    Russian Scientists Study 'Runaway' Electrons of Thermonuclear Fusion
    Russian Scientists Develop Imaging Software to Visualise Cities, Planets
    Russian Scientists Create Self-Healing Roads Made of Garbage
    Tags:
    Study, visualisation, perceptions, science
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse