Register
17:52 GMT25 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Austrian Alps in Ramsau, Hoher Dachstein

    Cracked Mountain in Alps May Collapse Any Time, Researchers Warn

    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107127/47/1071274734_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_9bd351b3f56705a753896720920ce7eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012251081569869-cracked-mountain-in-alps-may-collapse-any-time-researchers-warn/

    Hochvogel, a nearly 2,600-metre summit in the Allgäu Alps, where the national border between Germany and Austria runs, has long been known to be divided by a huge fracture that continues to grow from year to year.

    A team of researchers has worked out certain regularities in the tectonic movements in the area around the mountain Hochvogel in the Alps.

    In particular, they arrived at an effective method of monitoring a giant fracture that cuts through the 2,592-metre-high summit. It is called a seismic approach, and with the help of it, “we can now for the first time sense, record and process this cyclical phenomenon continuously and almost at real time", says Michael Dietze, the lead author and post-doctoral researcher at the GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.

    The abstract of the research paper has been published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms.

    During the summer of 2018, the scientists, seismologists among them, managed to measure a recurrent sawtooth-like frequency pattern. More specifically, over a period of five to seven days, it rose repeatedly from 26 to 29 Hertz, before dropping back to its original value within the next couple of days.

    Archaeology Tools
    © CC0
    Researchers Use 3D Technology to Reconstruct Brain of Dinosaur, Gain Insight Into Habits

    The rise in frequency was found to be caused by a so-called stress increase within the rock mass. As the frequency drops, the sensors also recorded an increased rate of crack cues, as they are known to happen when rock is being torn apart.

    This cyclical increase and decrease of stress by jerky movement is also called stick-slip motion - something considered to be a typical precursor of large mass movements.

    The decisive factor here is that the closer such an event approaches, the shorter the observed cycles become, making them an important indicator of possible hazards.

    The fracture that splits the Hochvogel summit into two parts is five metres wide and thirty metres long; and what is worrisome is that it continues to expand by up to a half centimetre per month.

    In recent years, the southern part of the mount has subsided by several metres, and at some point it will collapse in the form of a landslide, researchers fear, releasing up to 260,000 cubic metres of limestone debris down into the Hornbach Valley in Austria.

    Large rock failures happen time and again, playing a pivotal role in the long-term evolution of landscapes. As they can occur in the twinkle of eye, progressing at a high speed, studies of their precursors have long had special attention paid to them.

    Related:

    Swedish Princess Estelle,7, Breaks Her Leg While Skiing on Holiday in Alps
    Lift, Not Bulldozer: The Secret of Alps' Creation Tackled by New Scientific Theory
    What Else You Got, 2020? Pink 'Watermelon' Snow Spotted in Italian Alps
    Tags:
    Germany, summit, mountain, Alps
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse