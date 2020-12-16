Telegram: Services Restored After Reports of Malfunctions

Telegram said that its services have been restored after reports of malfunctions.
Earlier in the day, nearly 30,000 users reported difficulties getting access to the platform.
User reports indicate Telegram is having problems since 8:28 AM EST. https://t.co/4EVuNGgxao RT if you're also having problems #Telegramdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) December 16, 2020
According to a map posted by Downdetector, problems getting access to Telegram have been reported in Russia, Europe and some parts of the Middle East.
Telegram is a cross-platform cloud-based instant messaging, video calling, and VoIP service launched in Russia in 2013.
Downdetector is a website which monitors crashes and outages on popular online resources.
