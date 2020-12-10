Battery Company QuantumScape Backed by Bill Gates Says it's Twice as Fast as Tesla

The California-based QuantumScape company said on Tuesday that its solid-state battery could charge to 80 percent capacity in 15 minutes, which is about half the time needed to charge a Tesla Model 3 battery.

“I’ve not seen data this good anywhere else,” Stan Whittingham, a professor of chemistry at Binghamton University in New York and co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry said during a panel at an event organised by QuantumScape on Tuesday, according to The Hill. “You just have to make the cells bigger, get them into cars.”

QuantumScape also said its cells can work in colder temperatures, last longer, and don't require lithium on the anode since they technically don't have an anode.

"We believe that the performance data we've unveiled today shows that solid-state batteries have the potential to narrow the gap between electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles and help enable EVs to become the world's dominant form of transportation," CEO Jagdeep Singh said.

"Lithium-ion provided an important stepping-stone to power the first generation of EVs. We believe QuantumScape's lithium-metal solid-state battery technology opens the automotive industry up to the next-generation battery and creates a foundation for the transition to a more fully electrified automotive fleet."

Earlier this week, the company's stock jumped by about 20 percent after the release of its performance data.

QuantumScape went public earlier this year, doubling its shares as the stock began trading on November 27. The company is expected to build its first battery factory which will be constructed with Volkswagen and cost about $1.6 billion.