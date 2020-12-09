Students Worldwide to Study Waste Treatment Technologies in Russia

Prospective students from any country can now acquire world-class knowledge of waste treatment technologies at Russian universities and become specialists in this field.

According to specialists from Russian universities, students will be trained to analyse the market for secondary raw materials, manage the flow of recycled materials, and forecast the quality of products obtained from recyclables.

The main goal of the Russian universities is to provide students with an idea of the recycling process as an important part of environmentally friendly production. All students who speak English and have a general knowledge of chemistry and ecology can enroll in such educational programmes. No special skills are required, but you will have to prepare for the entrance exams.

"Our new Master's programme in Tech Recycling is relevant for students from any country. The sorting and recycling of secondary raw materials are not just important and necessary, it is a way of life. Our educational task is not just to graduate a specialist who understands the full life cycle of a product and its recycling, but also to graduate people with an ideology of rational consumption and use of secondary raw materials", Director of the Institute of Chemistry and Ecology at Vyatka State University, Denis Kozulin said.

According to the expert, students will be taught how to quantify the parameters of industrial and global recycling and the resulting secondary emissions. Furthermore, they will acquire knowledge of metallurgical technologies that include both the production and global recycling stages.

"This is not a standard educational programme with a set of disciplines and lectures. It is an immersion into aspects of real life. The main line of the programme is the project that students do throughout their studies. As part of the course work, they will need certain knowledge. And, of course, we will introduce students to real industrial facilities and technologies", Kozulin said.

Specialists also note that not only Russian speakers, but also experts invited from other universities and countries will teach courses to students.

"We pay a great deal of attention to ecology and sustainable development in our student training programmes at the Dmitry Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia; we implement exchange programmes with partner institutions; many foreign students come to our university to study in these areas, which contributes to the spread of sustainable development ideas around the world", Alexander Mazhuga, Doctor of Chemistry, Rector of the Dmitry Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia, said.

According to him, the university, together with its partners, has set an ambitious task of transforming the face of the industry and public philosophy in order for Russia to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"Through the development of recycling technologies and green chemistry, and the development of new water and air treatment systems, we are actively moving towards a cyclical economy. We attach great importance to recycling technologies for chemicals that are part of several chemical waste products generated at chemical plants", Mazhuga noted.

Experts believe that this is a special class of challenges in demand not only in Russia but also in other countries.