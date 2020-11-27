Register
18:37 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fluorescent nanoparticles

    Russian Scientists Create Unique Neural Network for Analysing Nanoparticles

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106189/39/1061893974_0:98:1920:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_67b7445e291996d3cfd3513c2d775aa6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011271081295163-russian-scientists-create-unique-neural-network-for-analysing-nanoparticles/

    Scientists from Russia's National Research Nuclear University MEPhI are the first to have managed  to "teach" a neuronet how to search and analyse nanoparticles with the help of a microscope.

    The neuronet "teaching" method they proposed will make it possible to say no to the manual processing of microphotographs, which will boost the speed and quality of analysis of new nanomaterials many times. The research findings have been published in the journal Ultramicroscopy.

    Nano-particle technology promises to bring about a shift in vaccination methods for a range of diseases like Hepatitis B, Tetanus and Tuberculosis
    © AP Photo / Stephen M. Katz
    Russian Scientists Discover Nanoparticle Properties to Help Fight Cancer

    In order to teach a neuronet to fulfil this or that task, it is essential, as explained by the scientists, to "feed" it a massive batch of already-solved ones. Such educational samples are usually made by people - so-called data taggers. Dozens of thousands of tagged photos are needed "to teach" the network to analyse images, which, researchers say, is quite problematic for a string of narrowly specialised, scientific tasks.

    One such domain is analysis of data on nanoparticle microscopy, with no convenient tools having so far existed. Research by scientists from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI showed that it is possible in effect to "teach" neuronets to analyse images from a scanning electronic microscope (SEM) without tagging real microphotographs by hand, but rather generating images that imitate them on a computer.

    "An SEM, which relies on a  bunch of electrons instead of visible light, is used when studying nanoparticles, synthesised for medical and other purposes. Analysis of SEM snapshots consists in detection of particles and their distribution according to their size. Neuronet approaches are underdeveloped in this sphere, and conventional methods of processing images do not provide the needed quality," explained Alexander Kharin, a specialist at the Institute of Engineering Physics for Biomedicine, MEPhI.

    Both – the analysis of microphotographs and their tagging for neuronets – are usually conducted manually: a scientist circles every particle and measures it. There can be several thousand of them in one snapshot. The existing architectures of neuronets make it possible to analyse such images, so that the problem is, according to scientists, the insufficient amount of tagged  data.

    According to the researchers at MEPhI, it was discovered that it is possible to draw nanoparticles - bearing in mind their texture in real microphotographs - from open-source databases of photos made by a scanning electronic microscope. In this case, it will be known for sure where particles are located in every generated image and what size they are.

    "Such an approach was used to solve certain tasks, for instance, to  'teach' unmanned cars; however, it turned out that it is not that easy to draw photorealistic and  sufficiently variable images. Yet, if applied to the SEM, such an approach is fully justified: a neuronet 'taught' through  drawn images, operates efficiently on real snaps as well," Kharin added.

    The results of the research will render it possible to automate  the processing of snapshots with an SEM, having brought about a revolution in standard methods of looking into new materials, the scientists believe. This will help not only to cut the time of research, but increase the number of analysed particles – from hundreds to tens of thousands.

    Throughout the research, a neuronet with the architecture RetinaNet was used. Later on, the scientific community is set to use the same approach to classify nanoparticles in terms of their shape. It is also completely manual work so far.

    Tags:
    neural networks, nanoparticles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse