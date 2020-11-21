Elixir of Life Finally Discovered? Israeli Scientists Find Way to Literally Reverse Biological Aging

Previously, the same group of researchers pointed to the benefits of oxygen therapy for the human brain, reporting significant improvements to cognitive function and the functions of brain tissue in a control group of elderly volunteers.

A group of Israeli researchers appears to have stumbled upon something akin to the Holy Grail of Arthurian legend, finding a way to take the human body “backwards in time,” not only slowing aging but literally reversing its effects.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Dr. Shai Efrati of the Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Ya’akov, explained that a control group of healthy adults aged 65 and above experienced a reversal of the aging process when placed in a pressurized chamber and given pure oxygen for 90 minutes a day, five days a week over a three month period.

“We are not [just] slowing the decline – we are going backwards in time,” Dr. Efrati told the paper, noting that the cellular-level changes observed in the trial group’s bodies were equivalent to what they would have been a whopping 25 years earlier.

Efrati, who is also an associate professor of medicine at the Sckler Faculty of Medicine and the Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University, says that while the long-term effects of the therapy still need to be determined in follow-up checks, the science suggests that oxygen therapy really does have the potential to reverse aging and extend lives.

“We know that people with shorter telomeres die earlier, so it makes sense,” he said, referring to the caps at the end of each strand of DNA which protect our chromosomes from damage during replication. As cells replicate, chromosomes’ telomeres become shorter and shorter, leading to aging.

Telomeres were first discovered by Soviet biologist Alexei Olovnikov in the early 1970s, who in turn put forth the telomere hypothesis of aging and postulated that the shortening of telomeres is associated with cell malfunction, leading to the prevalence of certain age-related disabilities and disabilities, including cancers.

Efrati et al.’s study, co-written by over a dozen other Israeli doctors, neuroscientists, radiologists and researchers and published in the Aging peer-reviewed journal, observed 35 healthy pension-age adults, subjecting them to hyperbaric oxygen therapy with an oxygenation rate of 100 percent and environmental pressure above one absolute atmosphere to enhance the amount of O2 absorbed by the body’s tissues.

The 90 minute sessions included 20 minute intervals in which study participants were asked to remove their masks for five minutes at a time to bring oxygen levels back to normal, which at the cellular level was interpreted as a lack of oxygen, which Efrati speculates is what helped cause cellular regeneration.

In his interview with JP, Efrati cautioned people at home against attempting to replicate the results of their study in a home environment. “There is a lot of junk out there,” he said, referring to many commercially available so-called hyperbaric tools. “This is not what is being used in the studies, it is not effective – and moreover, it could be dangerous,” he stressed.

Ultimately, the doctor suggested that although more research needs to be done, his team’s work offers the first proof at the cellular level that aging can be reversed, adding that it “gives hope and opens the door for a lot of young scientists to target aging as a reversible disease.”

© Sputnik / Валерий Генде-Роте Scientists carry out research in hyperbaric oxygenation at the Clinical and Experimental Surgery Research Institute of the Soviet Ministry of Health, 1975.