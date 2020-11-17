Top-Profile Hacker Tapped to Head Twitter's Security

Twitter has appointed Peiter Zatko, a high-profile hacker known as "Mudge", to lead the company's security operations.
The company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, welcomed Zatko to the team in a tweet after the 49-year-old security pundit announced his new designation.
Mudge is expected to assume the post within two months after completing a security review, according to Reuters.
The hacker's resume includes work at the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency and Google.
Twitter's decision comes in the wake of a massive security breach that shook the platform in mid-July. The hacker attack saw a large number of verified accounts compromised by a bitcoin scam.
