Register
15:19 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Seismograph

    Mysterious Seismic 'Pulse' That Shakes Earth Every Minute Puzzles Scientists

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ivtorov / Seismograph
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107737/60/1077376001_0:0:1200:600_1200x675_80_0_0_e75e2653ce77c473d1ca748795390cf1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010281080902293-mysterious-seismic-pulse-that-shakes-earth-every-minute-puzzles-scientists/

    While one theory proposes that the pulse is being caused by ocean waves hitting the coast, another suggests that it may be related to volcanoes.

    An enigmatic faint tremor keeps rocking our planet every 26 seconds, with scientists remaining none the wiser about its origins, according to Discover magazine.

    First documented in the 1960s by a researcher named Jack Oliver, the microseism in question then investigated closer in 1980 by Gary Holcomb, a geologist with the US Geological Survey, though their work would “mostly be lost to time” eventually, as the media outlet puts it.

    "Jack didn’t have the resources in 1962 that we had in 2005 - he didn’t have digital seismometers, he was dealing with paper records," said Mike Ritzwoller, a seismologist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, "whose team would independently come across the strange pulse some decades later".

    While Oliver managed to track the pulse's origins to somewhere "in the southern or equatorial Atlantic Ocean", decades later, Garrett Euler, a graduate student at seismologist Doug Wiens’ lab at Washington University in St. Louis, has managed to narrow it down further, to "a part of the Gulf of Guinea called the Bight of Bonny".

    However, while Euler, who presented his findings at the Seismological Society of America conference in 2013, postulated that the pulse is caused by ocean waves hitting the coast, a team led by Yingjie Xia from the Institute of Geodesy and Geophysics in Wuhan, China proposed instead that the tremors are most likely related to volcanoes, since a volcano on the island of Sao Tome in the Bight of Bonny appears to be fairly close to the pulse's "origin point".

    "We’re still waiting for the fundamental explanation of the cause of this phenomenon," Ritzwoller said. "I think the point [of all this] is there are very interesting, fundamental phenomena in the earth that are known to exist out there and remain secret."
    Tags:
    mystery, study, origin, tremors, seismic activity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse