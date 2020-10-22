ISS Expedition 63 Crew Returning to Earth Aboard Soyuz MS-16 Spacecraft – Video

The crew of Expedition 63 has completed its six-month mission to the International Space Station and is landing on Earth this Thursday, aboard a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
The Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft has successfully undocked from the space station, according to NASA and Roscosmos.
Following the landing, expedition members NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, will be transported to the recovery staging city in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, by Russian helicopters.
In the course of their mission, Cassidy, Ivanishin, and Vagner conducted 3,136 orbits of the Earth, traveling some 83 million miles.

