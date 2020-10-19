Tear in Russian Segment of ISS About 1 Inch Long, Taped With Kapton, Source Says

"The analysis of the photos suggests that the fissure in Zvezda module is two to four centimeters long. Cosmonaut [Sergey] Ryzhikov taped it with Kapton [specialized tape that is a particularly good insulator]," the source said.
Earlier in the day, one of the crew members, cosmonaut Ivan Vagner reported to the ground that the crew had found a makeshift solution for the leak.
In September 2019, an air leak was detected on the ISS. In August 2020, the speed of the station's air leak increased. Eventually, the air leak was traced to Zvezda module, but the precise location of the leak, which is very minor, was not found at the time.
Russia's Roscosmos agency has repeatedly said that the safety of the ISS crew is not jeopardized by the air leak. Executive director for the agency's manned space programme, Sergey Krikalev, added, however, that additional air could be delivered to the ISS if the crew failed to get rid of the leak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)