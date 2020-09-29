UAE to Launch Lunar Rover in 2024 to Explore Moon's Undiscovered Areas, Prime Minister Says

"With God’s help, we have launched a new Emirati project to explore the Moon. It will be a space aircraft explorer that will land on the planet surface in 2024 in those areas that previous human mission has not been able to reach. We have named it ‘Rashid’ after the ruler, who stands behind the renaissance of Dubai", Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter.
"The UAE will be the fourth country in the world that will participate in lunar exploration missions and the first among the Arab nations. The explorer will send data and pictures of undiscovered planet areas, and it will be further shared with all local and international research centres", the prime minister said.
The exploration of the Moon is part of the UAE’s space strategy to enhance its capabilities in scientific and research fields.
