Millennia-Old Inscription Confirms Existence of a Biblical Character, Researcher Claims

The archaeological find which may be related to Balaam was discovered at tel Deir’alla, the first Bronze Age city excavated in Jordan.

Balaam, a Biblical figure and diviner whose exploits are detailed in the Book of Numbers, who is probably best known for a story involving a talking donkey, might've actually been an actual historical characters, the Daily Express reports citing Professor Tom Meyer from Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California.

Noting how, "unsuccessful in his attempts to curse Israel, Balaam became synonymous with rebellion and apostate religion in later Jewish history", Meyer remarked that 600 years after the diviner apparently lived, "he posthumously retained his fame and following", probably becoming "more popular" after death.

In 1967, however, archaeologists unearthed temple at tel Deir’alla, the first Bronze Age city excavated in Jordan, where an inscription mentioning Balaam by name was found.

"Inside the temple archaeologists discovered next to collapsed plaster walls a jigsaw puzzle of a find", he said. "The fragmented remains of plaster were eventually reconstructed to reveal an Aramaic inscription that once decorated the walls of the temple. The discovery, which turns out to be the oldest example of Aramaic literature in the world, was dedicated to none other than the 'seer of the gods, Balaam, son of Beor.'"

Part of the inscription, which was written in red and black inks on the temple's walls, mentioned "the misfortunes of the Book of Balaam, son of Beor", stating that “a divine seer was he” and that “the gods came to him at night”.

According to the newspaper, Meyer believes that the "pagan temple" where the inscription was found may have been "a school of prophets that began in the tradition of Balaam’s prophecies".

"The Balaam inscription is one of over 100 examples wherein archaeologists have found the name of a person mentioned in the Bible on an object buried in the earth”, he added. "Such discoveries demonstrate that the people mentioned in the Bible were historical persons, even such notorious characters as Balaam the diviner."