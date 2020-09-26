Bronze Age Bonanza: Trove of Ancient Artefacts Discovered in a Warrior's Tomb in Greece, Media Says

An archaeological excavation in southwestern Greece yielded over 3,500 objects dating back to the Bronze Age, the Greek City Times reports.
According to the media outlet, the excavation of a warrior's tomb located in the vicinity of the ancient city of Pylos started in 2015 and is being run by a husband-and-wife team, Jack Davis and Sharon Stocker, with sponsorship from the University of Cincinnati.
Some of the more notable artefacts discovered include a "historically significant" Minoan stone called the Pylos Combat Agate, as well as four signet gold rings featuring "detailed images from Minoan mythology".
The burial site in question offers “vital clues” regarding the origins of Greek civilization over three and a half millennia ago, the media outlet adds.
"This is a transformative moment in the Bronze Age," said Dr. Tom Brogan, the director of the Institute for Aegean Prehistory Study Centre for East Crete, while the director of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, Dr. James Wright, noted that the grave lies "at the heart of the relationship of the mainland culture to the higher culture of Crete."
