Register
16:41 GMT26 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fertilisation

    Last Сhance to Survive: Some Just Don't Need Sex for Reproduction

    © CC0 / TBIT / Fertilization
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080580296_0:0:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_ae212aacc78a305ddaac201fd258c9f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009261080580469-last-chance-to-survive-some-just-dont-need-sex-for-reproduction/

    It is widely known by scientists that some living beings simply do not require the actual act of fertilisation to reproduce - and this has nothing to do with the doctrine propounded by Christians to explain the birth of Jesus Christ from his virgin mother.

    It is not unusual for tiny spineless animals, known as invertebrates, to resort to contactless procreation from time to time. Among those that have a backbone, this behaviour has mainly been spotted among fishes and reptiles - although it is still quite rare.

    According to researchers, this pattern of mateless, or asexual, reproduction may especially occur among those creatures that are in captivity and thus are anxious to save their kind from extinction – by any means.

    Last Chance

    One of the most famous cases of parthenogenesis (virgin birth) among vertebrates was recorded in the United States, when in 2001 an adult female bonnethead shark from the Sphyrnidae family, which was living in a zoo in Nebraska, gave birth to a little pup. The offspring was later killed by another fish in the aquarium - but that's not what the zoo-keepers cared about most back then; rather it was the fact that the shark had not been in contact with any males for three years before the miracle birth.

    Bonnethead shark
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Serena Epstein / Bonnethead shark
    Bonnethead shark

    Scientists suggested at that time that the shark had stored up sperm from sexual activity a long time before that enabled it to reproduce. It was only many years later that genetic evidence confirmed that no males were involved in this act of reproduction. Instead it was the shark’s body being kept in captivity that led to parthenogenesis in a bid to save its species from extinction. Apparently, she had been waiting for the right male shark to come for too long.

    Switching to Asexual Reproduction

    Similar cases were reported among zebra sharks, as researchers became puzzled by an unusual instance of two female fishes – mother and daughter – living in Townsville’s aquarium. Both laid down eggs when living in the same tank and despite being separated from male sharks.

    Parthenogenesis was the only possible explanation for the daughter shark's “pregnancy” when it had never been kept next to reproductively mature males. In the case of the mother, aquarium staff first suggested that it was possible that a sperm storage was again the cause of such late reproduction.

    However, it was later revealed, that three pups that hatched out from the older shark’s 41 eggs, which she laid down after several years of single life free of any male encounters, were also the result of parthenogenesis. The shark apparently “switched between sexual and parthenogenetic reproductive modes quickly”, which was triggered by two years of separation from the partner, the scientists later revealed. Meanwhile, the daughter shark apparently decided to resort to asexual behaviour even without any introduction to mating partners.

    Only Females

    This type of reproduction has also been spotted in nature among stingrays, snakes and boas. Among mammals, attempts to create new offspring from those belonging to the same sex were mostly initiated by scientists. Both Japanese and Chinese researchers attempted to get two mice of the same sex to breed.

    Mouse
    tiburi
    Mouse

    In one of the latest experiments of this kind reported by Cell Stem Cell, scientists indeed managed to get two female mice to reproduce. These fatherless mice were not very healthy but still able to move and lived much longer lives than those which came out from the fusion of embryonic stem cells of two male mice. Motherless babies could not even breathe properly and died soon after the experiment. Male parthenogenesis has not been much welcomed in a wild nature either.

    Tags:
    sharks, reproduction, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse