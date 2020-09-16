Spotify Accuses Apple of Unfair Competition - Reports

Spotify has blamed Apple for abusing its dominant market position by announcing an all-in-one subscription bundle including Apple Music on Tuesday.
"Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect", the company's statement reads, as quoted by the Verge.
On 15 September, Apple introduced a single subscription to its Apple One services. It will include Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple News, among others.
According to Apple's senior vice president Eddy Cue, the number of Apple Music subscribers surpassed 60 million in June 2019, while Spotify had 286 million subscribers in April 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)