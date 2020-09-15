Register
09:45 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cancer cells

    Russian Scientists Develop New Method to Diagnose and Treat Cervical Dysplasia

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/18/1059321818_0:85:1920:1165_1200x675_80_0_0_602678f83f8cf6d7e1d454db0ff98bce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009151080454384-russian-scientists-develop-new-method-to-diagnose-and-treat-cervical-dysplasia/

    Researchers at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) and First Moscow State Medical University have developed a new effective method to diagnose and treat a precancerous condition in the cervix. According to the authors of the study, the new method proved its effectiveness in all patients involved in the research.

    Treating cervical cancer is an urgent problem of gynaecological oncology, since usually the currently widespread modern diagnosis methods involve surgical intervention. For example, in some cases, taking a tissue sample for a biopsy can entail undesirable phenomena and lead to dangerous consequences: uterine bleeding, the researchers noted.

    Petri dishes and laboratory microscope
    © East News / Value Stock Images
    Scientists Create New Drug That Makes Cancer Treatment Safer and Cheaper

    Researchers at NRNU MEPhI and First Moscow State Medical University have come up with fluorescence diagnostics methods, which allow obtaining information about the state of tissues without affecting the biological processes occurring in them.

    In fluorescence diagnostics and photodynamic therapy, a photosensitizer (light-sensitive substance) is introduced into the human blood. Tumour cells are able to accumulate such substances in much larger quantities than healthy cells. After a certain time, when most of the photosensitizer leaves normal cells, but remains in cancerous cells, the tumour is exposed to laser radiation of a certain wavelength.

    “The chlorine-type photosensitizer absorbs radiation, producing reactive oxygen, which destroys nearby cancer cells and can damage blood vessels, thereby preventing cancer cells from receiving essential nutrients. In turn, the glow that occurs when the photosensitizer is treated by a laser is recorded using spectral and video fluorescent methods, allowing to accurately identify the tumour boundaries”, Polina Alekseeva, a postgraduate student at the Institute of Laser and Plasma Technologies, NRNU MEPhI, said.

    She also pointed out that using spectral-fluorescent methods to diagnose cervical neoplasms makes it possible to control the photodynamic therapy process at all stages.

    Nano-particle technology promises to bring about a shift in vaccination methods for a range of diseases like Hepatitis B, Tetanus and Tuberculosis
    © AP Photo / Stephen M. Katz
    Russian Scientists Discover Nanoparticle Properties to Help Fight Cancer

    The results of a clinical study conducted by scientists together with surgeons say that photodynamic therapy treatment has been successful in all patients with morphologically confirmed leukoplakia (epithelium thickening and keratinization) and cervical dysplasia (precancerous condition) have undergone successful photodynamic therapy treatment.

    “The study involved ten patients with morphologically confirmed leukoplakia and cervical dysplasia. The study protocol was approved by the Local Ethics Committee at Levshin Institute of Cluster Oncology”, Viktor Loschenov, the head of the study, professor at Institute of Engineering Physics for Biomedicine, NRNU MEPhI, said.

    After three months, complete regression of the pathologically altered tissues (absence of tumour cells) was recorded in all patients. The study results also confirmed the possibility to use the new method to destroy the human papillomavirus, while maintaining the normal physiological structure of the cervix, which is especially important for women planning a pregnancy.

    In the future, the NRNU MEPhI research team wants to improve the photodynamic therapy method to timely change the treatment tactics and avoid under-exposure or over-exposure, which could lead to relapses.

    The study results were published in Laser Physics Letters journal.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse