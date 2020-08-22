Amazing Videos Show Big Birds of Russian Air Force Flying in for Military Show

These incredible high-quality videos show the two biggest warbirds of the Russian Air Force coming in to land right over the camera operator’s head.
The noise of the four 15,000-horsepower turboprops that power the Tupolev Tu-95MS is deafening as it roars overhead and touches down.
The MS model of the Tu-95 – designated “Bear” by NATO – is the latest update of the near-70-year-old design, adapted to carry cruise missiles for stand-off attacks.
A second video shows the Tu-160 “White Swan” gliding in to land.
Dating from the last years of the Cold War, the Tu-160 is bigger than the Tu-95 but is capable of flying twice the speed of sound.
The type saw action in the Syrian conflict and is now being upgraded to the M2 standard with radar-absorbent coatings, more powerful and fuel-efficient engines and improved countermeasures against anti-aircraft missiles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)