Register
14:41 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    High-Resolution 3D X-Ray Scans Solve Intrigue of Ancient Egyptian Animal Mummies, Study Says

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mohammed Moussa / Whales Valley
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106363/92/1063639232_0:164:3059:1884_1200x675_80_0_0_31d514cc917eb34cc51ec5d84968a4d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008211080237637-high-resolution-3d-x-ray-scans-solve-intrigue-of-ancient-egyptian-animal-mummies-study-says/

    Scientists have managed to get their hands on 2,000-year-old animal specimens and even determine what likely caused their death, using a hitherto uncommon tool.

    Using micro CT, which is 100 times higher than a medical CT scan, scientists have managed to piece together new evidence of how animals, both domesticated and wild, lived in pre-historic times. Their research hopes to help better understand how ancient Egyptians treated animals and has been published in Scientific Reports and the journal Nature.

    "Using micro CT we can effectively carry out a post-mortem on these animals, more than 2,000 years after they died in ancient Egypt", said materials scientist Richard Johnston of Swansea University.

    Three differently-sized species – a cat, a snake, and a bird mummified in ancient Egypt – underwent top-notch, 3D X-ray scanning, with the research group coming to believe that while some animal mummies were someone’s beloved four-legged friends, others could have been used in human burials as food in the afterlife, or served as sacred animals in their own right.

    Whatever the case, the lion's share of mummies were found to have likely been votive offerings, as the ancient people sought the favour of gods and lending additional weight to their prayers.

    While some were purportedly captured wild, cited evidence suggests there were also specimens reared on "mummy farms" for further use in offerings.

    Skeletal and animal remains are seen at one of12 newly discovered ancient Egyptian cemeteries dating back to the New Kingdom era, specifically the reigns of phaoroes Thutmose III and Amenhotep II, at Gabal al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area in Upper Egypt, north of Aswan, January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / The Ministry of Antiquities
    Skeletal and animal remains are seen at one of12 newly discovered ancient Egyptian cemeteries dating back to the New Kingdom era, specifically the reigns of phaoroes Thutmose III and Amenhotep II, at Gabal al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area in Upper Egypt, north of Aswan, January 11, 2017

    As for the analysed species proper, the cat, the scans suggested, was most likely a domesticated kitten with a broken neck – a cue that it must have been bred for mummification.

    However, it's uncertain what caused the creature's death – the fracture itself or something else, with the neck breaking post-mortem.

    It took more effort to identify the bird, which was ultimately found to resemble a Eurasian kestrel, but there wasn't enough evidence to determine how exactly it died: the species showed no signs of strangulation or other violence.

    The sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun
    © AFP 2020 / CRIS BOURONCLE
    Will the Mystery Shrouding the Life and Death of Ancient Egypt’s Boy King Ever be Revealed?

    The snake, for its part, was also found to have suffered from certain health issues: its kidneys were calcified, likely due to renal disease, frequent among modern reptiles suffering from a lack of water.

    In addition, its fangs were missing. Egyptian cobras have always been deemed as venomous, so the fangs could have been removed from the dead snake to protect the embalmer.

    Boasting the newly obtained insights into the secrets of animal mummification and human-animal relationships, one of the researchers behind the study brought up the effective cooperation:

    "This collaboration between engineers, archaeologists, biologists, and Egyptologists shows the value of researchers from different subjects working together", commented Swansea University Egypt Centre curator Carolyn Graves-Brown speaking about the outcome of their joint effort.

    Related:

    Ancient Fake News! Pharaohs Lied About Invasion of Egypt by Hyksos, Claim British Scientists
    Egypt's Parl't Approves Permission to Deploy Troops to Carry Out Combat Missions Abroad, Reports Say
    Twitter in Discussions as Elon Musk Receives Invitation to Visit Egypt to 'Check Out Tombs'
    Tags:
    mummies, research, ancient Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love With the Sky: Russian Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse