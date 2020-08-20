Google Users Report Tech Giant’s Services Down

Some users are reporting problems with sending mails via Gmail and uploading files on Google Drive. Others say that they are experiencing issues while connecting to Google Docs or Google Meet.
The issues seem to occur early in the morning, while Google is currently studying the problems and is yet to comment on the situation.
Never imagined I’ll see the day where Google servers go down.— Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) August 20, 2020
2020 is really making history #Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/iIPw6LC2tU
Technical issues in gmail while sending mail. Resolve it
Even @Google servers have downtime.@gmail @googledrive and Meet not working.— CS Siddarth Agarwal (@sidd1910) August 20, 2020
Most of the reports come from Europe and Asian countries such as India, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.
