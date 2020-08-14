Register
21:47 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The messenger app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen near China and U.S. flags in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020

    TikTok’s US Employees Prepare to Sue Trump Over App Ban, Loss of Paychecks

    © REUTERS / FLORENCE LO
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/07/1080092424_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_55813faaec65d8a2c8973d1fc2a0e619.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008141080174279-tiktoks-us-employees-prepare-to-sue-trump-over-app-ban-loss-of-paychecks/

    US TikTok employees are planning to take US President Donald Trump’s administration to court after the commander-in-chief earlier this month issued an executive order stating that he would ban the Chinese social media app if its US operations were not sold by its parent company within 45 days.

    California-based TikTok technical program manager Patrick Ryan has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser seeking $30,000 to file an injunction to ensure that US-based TikTok employees will still get paid, as Trump’s executive order would prohibit TikTok from paying them.

    “We are only asking only for the right to continue to receive paychecks, not for anything else: no damages or any other payout. Any money raised but not spent will be donated to charity. All money will go straight to our law firm and I commit to provide final accounting of expenditures,” Ryan writes on the GoFundMe page.

    In a statement to the Business Insider, Ryan, who will be represented by Mike Godwin, a Washington, DC-based civil liberties lawyer, expressed concern that his constitutional rights are being violated.

    "The fear is that we will not be able to receive our paychecks after September 20," Ryan said. "I'm concerned my constitutional rights are being violated here. I don't mean to sound overly lawyerly, but due process is a concept, and this is one example where that's really violated."

    "There's been no due process here. There's been no procedural process that would lead any employee who works at TikTok now to conclude this type of thing would even be possible,” he added.

    Godwin expects a lawsuit to be filed next week regardless of whether the GoFundMe reaches its $30,000 target.

    Trump’s executive order would ban TikTok and messaging app WeChat in the US over claims that they threaten American national security.

    “The spread [of apps controlled by the Chinese government] continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the order reads. “The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security.”

    Earlier this month, US technology company Microsoft revealed that it is in talks to buy some operations of TikTok, which is owned by the Beijing-based company ByteDance.

    Related:

    TikTok’s US Employees Prepare to Sue Trump Over App Ban, Loss of Paychecks
    Beijing to Raise TikTok, WeChat Ban With Trump in Phase One Trade Talks as US-China Relations Slide
    Analysts Predict 'More Heat' for TikTok, Huawei as Indians Get Cautious About Choosing Chinese Firms
    US’ TikTok Ban May See It Axed From App Stores, Lose Advertisers, White House Doc Claims
    ByteDance Reportedly in Talks With India's Reliance Jio for Investment in TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse