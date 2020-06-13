Like a T-Rex: Evidence of Crocodile's Prehistoric Bipedal Relative Found

A team of scientists has uncovered signs pointing at the existence of a massive crocodile-like reptile that supposedly existed millions of years ago, Live Science reports.
According to the media outlet, while no fossilized skeletal remains of said reptile were found, researchers discovered plenty of its footprints, some of which are up to 120 million years old, and one of which even contains "skin impressions".
"For the first time, we have proof that some of the giant crocodiles of the Cretaceous were bipedal and really designed like the carnivorous dinosaurs," said Martin Lockley, professor emeritus of geology at the University of Colorado Denver and study co-researcher.
The fossilized footprints belonging to the creature, which is believed to have walked on two hind legs like a T-rex, were discovered by scientists at the site that has since been designated as the Sacheon Jahye-ri tracksite, located in the vicinity of Sacheon City in South Korea.
With the tracks being about 24 centimeters long, study senior researcher Anthony Romilio, a paleontologist at the University of Queensland in Australia, noted that the creature likely "had legs about the same height as human adult legs".
The newly discovered fossil prints were named Batrachopus grandis by the team.
