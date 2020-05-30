SpaceX's Second Attempt to Launch First Crewed Flight to ISS - Video

Sputnik presents its live broadcast of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's second attempt to launch the Crew Dragon 2 spacecraft with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken anв Doug Hurley onboard to the International Space Station.
The launch is due to take place from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 19:22 GMT on 30 May after it was postponed 20 minutes before the scheduled time on 27 May due to a high amount of electricity in the atmosphere. The Crew Dragon 2 capsule is expected to dock with the ISS on 31 May.
If successful, the launch will be the first one to carry NASA astronauts from US soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.
