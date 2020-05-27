Space X Launches First Crewed Mission to the ISS - Video

Sputnik invites you to watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the Crew Dragon 2 reusable spacecraft with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley onboard to the International Space Station (ISS).
The launch is taking place from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It is scheduled to take place at 20:33 GMT and is set to dock with the ISS at 15:39 GMT on 28 May.
This will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from US soil since the end of the space shuttle programme in 2011 when all crewed launches were shifted to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
