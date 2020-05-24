Register
14:04 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A geologist prepares to throw an ice core deep down a 450-foot borehole in Antarctica.

    Special Ice Structures Could Have Triggered a Phenomenal Particle Illusion in Antarctica - Research

    © Photo : John Andrew Higgins/Twitter
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107832/21/1078322137_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_cf4da35fd94f0fa640c90bfccd4a9711.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005241079406248-special-ice-structures-could-have-triggered-a-phenomenal-particle-illusion-in-antarctica---research/

    Particle physicists have been searching for clues to a one of a kind Antarctica event detected by advanced NASA equipment, however it appears a team of glaciologists may have stumbled upon the genuine origins of the physical phenomenon.

    Two mysterious signals from icy Antarctica have baffled researchers for over three years, as a high-energy particle, registered by NASA's airborne detector Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), has seemed to burst two times out of the ice crust. Now, research into what has since been dubbed the "ANITA anomaly" has opened a new chapter in this field. In a new paper published on 24 April in the journal Annals of Glaciology, a joint team of physicists and glaciologists argued that the phenomenon likely isn't evidence of new physics.

    The scientists have suggested that it instead could be a mere illusionary trick of the ice itself covering the vast Antarctic land.

    The research team has come to the conclusion that some hidden structures in the white mass might have reflected radio waves in a whimsical fashion, ultimately fooling ANITA's radio receivers into registering the incoming signals as those from outer space.

    "It's a really, really simple experiment in a sense", Ian Shoemaker, a physicist at Virginia Tech and lead author of the new paper, shared in a press release cited by Science Alert.

    "All that they have basically is a big balloon, and attached to the bottom of it is a bunch of radio receivers. And all they're detecting from any event is a radio signal", he proceeded.

    However, the unknown signals registered by the top-notch ANITA equipment didn't meet the characteristics of high-energy tau neutrinos — one of three neutrino types along with electron and muon neutrinos, which are among the world's most elusive particles that ANITA was actually designed to detect.

    The authors of the new study made a straightforward argument after taking into account the very special features of ice covers: when radio waves passing through air bounce off of a dense object, like the top layer of ice, their waveforms flip in the way ANITA is used to. But there are other sorts of reflections that could trick ANITA's sensors.

    Milky Way Galaxy
    © CC0
    Researchers Intercept Covert Signal Born Due to 'Exotic Phenomena' at Very Heart of Milky Way

    In particular, the researchers noticed that snow-covered crevasses, regions of stressed crystal known as "ice fabric layers" as well as lakes of liquid water buried beneath the frozen surface might all reflect a cosmic ray's radio signal without mirroring it.

    While subglacial lakes and snow-covered crevasses aren't reportedly common enough to be likely explanations for the ANITA phenomenon, the researchers found that ice fabrics, and another low-density ice feature known as "wind crusts", might explain the anomalies.

    Two features particularly stand out as the most viable explanations, Shoemaker and his team suggested: one is firn, a yet understudied type of frozen water widely spread across Antarctica that can reflect radio waves without mirroring them. The other one is hoar, weak and crumbly layers of ice, which are behind a much feared event known as an avalanche. Both might explain an unusual reflection, the scientists concluded.

    Related:

    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Shocking Images of UFO-Like Object Stuck in Antarctica Ice Puzzle Observers
    Go Green! Antarctica's Snow is 'Changing Colour Due to Climate Change'
    Tags:
    NASA, physics, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse