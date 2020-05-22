Suspected Tiny Moon 'Spotted on the Outskirts of Solar System'

Astronomers studying the outer reaches of our solar system have discovered what might be a celestial body orbiting a possible dwarf planet there, Science Alert reports.
According to the media outlet, the moon in question orbits a trans-Neptunian object designated as 2002TC302 whose orbit, size (about 500 kilometers in diameter) and color researchers have already calculated by using data from numerous observations performed since its discovery back in 2002.
Further study, however, revealed the apparent existence of a chunk of rock about 200 kilometers in diameter, which is believed to be orbiting 2002TC302 at a 2,000-kilometer distance which, for example, is much smaller than the distance between Earth and Moon (over 384,000 kilometers).
This discovery, if confirmed, may help scientists gain further insights into the early history of the solar system, since "stuff in the Kuiper Belt has changed very little since the solar system formed, and as such, these objects are considered time capsules", as the media outlet points out.
Also, further study of the two space rocks located so close to one another may also help researchers learn more about the way smaller celestial bodies grow via accretion.
