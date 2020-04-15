Recently Discovered Asteroid Will Pass by Earth Wednesday, No Harm Expected

A newly found asteroid 2020 GH2 will pass safely by Earth on 15 April at a range of about 359,000 kilometres (223,000 miles), NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) data shows. The object is 29 metres (98 feet) wide, NASA's Asteroid Watch program says.
Asteroid 2020 GH2, just discovered April 11, will pass between the earth & moon the next 48 hours. Its about 40-70 feet wide. NO threat to earth & unfortunately a bit too small to see unless you have serious telescope gear. @7weather pic.twitter.com/rEeQQRSlgG— Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) April 15, 2020
The asteroid was first discovered on 11 April and is being tracked by astronomers at several observatories, including Germany's Karl Schwarzschild Observatory in Tautenburg, KLET Observatory in the Czech Republic, Steward Observatory and Catalina Sky Survey at Mount Lemmon in Arizona, the Minor Planet Centre at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, located i Cambridge, Massachusetts, reports.
According to CNEOS, the asteroid will fly past Earth at 11:46 am GMT. It will pass by the Moon later at 7:28 pm GMT at a distance of 690,000 kilometres (429,000 miles).
Most asteroids orbit the sun in a belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that stray asteroids or fragments from earlier collisions have bumped into Earth in the past, which played a major role in the planet's evolution.
