Russia Puts 34 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit

Russia launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites on Saturday, from the Baikonur spaceport. The launch took place at 20:07 Moscow time (17:07 GMT).
Roscosmos signed contracts with French company Arianespace and UK's OneWeb in June 2015 for carrying out a total of 21 commercial launches to bring 672 satellites into space using Soyuz rockets. OneWeb plans to create a constellation of satellites that will provide broadband internet access to users around the world fully covering the Earth's surface.
