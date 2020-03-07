SpaceX Launches 20th Resupply Mission to ISS - Video

The ISS crew currently includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, who will return to Earth on 17 April.

SpaceX launches its 20th resupply mission to the International Space Station, carrying 5,600 pounds of science investigations and supplies on 6 March. The launch is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. EST (4:50 GMT).

The next expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) will be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 9 April.

