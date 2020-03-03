Register
21:47 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The new study denies claims of an infinitely small and dense point of matter being involved in the beginning of the Universe, as stated in the Big Bang Theory.

    Physicists Hope to Find ‘Cosmic Strings’ Explaining Why Big Bang Didn’t Destroy Our Universe

    © Flickr / NASA's Marshall Space Flig
    Tech
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003031078465858-physicists-hope-to-find-cosmic-strings-explaining-why-big-bang-didnt-destroy-our-universe/

    Amid the hunt for an answer to one of the most fundamental puzzles in physics, a group of scientists believe the answer lies in a unique object we can’t even detect yet. However, a new study has found that “cosmic strings” are capable of being detected, meaning future scientists have their work cut out for them.

    It sounds like something the crew of the USS Enterprise might stumble upon in an episode of “Star Trek,” but a “cosmic string” might be more than just science fiction, according to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. While we can’t see them now, computer models of the elusive, one-dimensional objects suggest they may actually be detectable.

    That’s good, since the researchers believe cosmic strings hold the key to answering an enduring puzzle of the universe: why wasn’t it destroyed in the Big Bang?

    Physicists generally agree that, at the moment of the Big Bang, most of the matter and antimatter that existed obliterated each other, but that obviously can’t be true, since the universe clearly does exist.

    "If you just start off with an equal component of matter and antimatter, you would just end up with having nothing," said lead study author Jeff Dror, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, and physics researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, according to Space.com. "Everything would just annihilate."

    The key, according to Dror, is, the mysterious elementary particle called the neutrino, which lacks electrical charge and can be either matter or antimatter. In the moments after the Big Bang unleashed the universe to expand, it began to cool very rapidly, and as it did so, scientists believe it underwent a phase change in the same way that a solid ice cube melts into liquid water. This phase change, Dror believes, caused some neutrinos to flip from being antimatter to being matter, meaning that by the time all the antimatter had collided with matter and mutually annihilated, there was still some matter left over.

    As the universe cooled and changed phase, it did so unevenly, creating ripples in space-time called cosmic strings. If Dror’s theory is correct, then we should be able to detect these cosmic strings as they interact with the rest of the universe, creating little gravitational waves.

    Looking to gravitational waves to study the early universe is not novel - scientists have been looking at very big waves caused by supernovae and black holes for some time - but the waves created by cosmic strings are very tiny, so tiny we cannot yet detect them.

    That’s where Dror’s research comes into play: according to computer models his team has created, they believe that if these cosmic strings exist, future observatories should be able to detect them.

    "If these strings are produced at sufficiently high energy scales, they will indeed produce gravitational waves that can be detected by planned observatories," Tanmay Vachaspati, a theoretical physicist at Arizona State University who wasn't part of the study, told Live Science last month.

    Looks like physicists had better put on those thinking caps and invent such a device!

    Related:

    This is the Way the Universe Ends: Not With a Bang, but With a 'Big Crunch'
    'There Was No Big Bang': Brazilian Scientist Turns Cosmic Theory Upside Down
    Big Bang Theory Questioned as Dark Matter May Have Existed Before Creation of Universe
    Tags:
    gravitational waves, neutrino, Big Bang, physics, astronomy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sevastopol Beauty 2020 Anniversary Pageant: Crimea's Most Beautiful Ladies
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse