Register
11:47 GMT16 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst FRB 181112 traveling through space and reaching Earth.

    Repeating Fast Radio Burst Signals May Have Alien Origin After All, Harvard Astronomer Says

    © Wikipedia / ESO/M. Kornmesser
    Tech
    Get short URL
    212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107832/70/1078327098.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002161078327124-repeating-fast-radio-burst-signals-may-have-alien-origin-after-all-harvard-astronomer-says/

    Last month, a team of scientists made the astonishing discovery that a mysterious source in a galaxy some 500 million lightyears from Earth was systematically sending out fast radio burst radio pulses in 16.35 day cycles. The discovery has led to an intense debate about the signal’s origins.

    The recently discovered fast radio burst (FRB) signals being beamed toward Earth in a never-before-observed pattern by astronomers at the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity mapping Experiment Fast Radio Burst Project (CHIME/FRB) may have extraterrestrial origins after all, the chair of Harvard University’s astronomy department has suggested.

    Speaking to Futurism, Dr. Avi Loeb explained that although the fast radio bursts may have been generated by a young neutron star with an extremely powerful magnetic field known as a ‘magnetar’, “at the moment we do not have a smoking gun that clearly indicates the nature of FRBs.”

    “So all possibilities should be considered, including an artificial origin,” the professor stressed. One exciting possibility, according to Loeb, is that the FRBs are radiation leaking away from an alien civilization’s use of a radically advanced technology using powerful energy beams to propel spacecraft through space.

    Having studied the idea in a 2017 paper in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, Dr. Loeb admitted that the amounts of power required to accomplish such a feat would be almost unfathomable given the current limitations of human technology. “The main technological challenge is in the huge power that the radio beam need[s] to carry,” he explained, saying the beam would have to concentrate an amount of energy equivalent to all the sunlight which hits our planet.

    “This would require a huge engineering project, far more ambitious than we currently have on Earth,” he noted.

    So…Are We Alone?

    Dr. Loeb’s hypothesis is a welcome one for astronomy enthusiasts hoping that the repeating FRB signals aren’t a natural phenomenon. Recently, astronomers, astrobiologists and physicists speaking to Science Alert poured cold water on the ‘aliens’ theory, with Dr. Charles Lineweaver of the Australian National University saying non-scientists and the media have become too nonchalant in invoking aliens for any cosmic phenomena which science has yet to explain or understand.

    CHIME/FRB discovered the repeating signals in 2017, with the FRBs repeating steadily ever since, albeit at a rate some 600 times fainter than at first. In their study, researchers carefully analyzed 28 bursts taking place between September 2018 and October 2019, confirming a pattern running in 16.35 day cycles, including 1-2 bursts per hour over a four day period followed by 12 days of silence before the cycle repeated. The signal was said to have come from a star-forming galaxy about 500 million light years from Earth. Scientists didn’t know what to make of the signal source, presenting several possible natural astronomical phenomena, but not ruling out an artificial source.

    Related:

    First Contact? Something in Space is Sending Earth Signals Like Clockwork, Scientists Don’t Know Why
    Cosmic Downer: Turns Out Signals Bombarding Earth Like Clockwork Weren’t Sent by Aliens…Probably
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple wears masks as they embrace, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020.
    Nevermind Coronavirus Outbreak: St Valentine's Day Celebrations in Asia
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse