Register
02:04 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Motorola Razr foldable phone

    New Motorola Razr Smartphone Shows Durability Problems Just One Day After Launch

    © Photo : Motorola
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107731/07/1077310754.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002081078259120-motorola-razr-durability-problems-day-launch/

    The tests, which had previously helped to establish the durability of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, showed that Motorola’s latest nostalgia-driven foldable phone is much less reliable than it initially seemed to be.

    Motorola says the Razr "includes moveable support plates that rigidly support the display when the phone is open but collapse out of the way when the phone is closed," however it seems that the foldable design isn't going to last. 

    CNET, which tests foldable phones with SquareTrade's Foldbot, a robot designed to open and close folding smartphones repeatedly, examined the Razr in a video. CNET had earlier tried the Galaxy Fold using the Foldbot, and it sustained 120,000 folds before the fatigue from bending destroyed the display. Testers were hoping that Moto’s durability would be comparable – but the tests proved that the hinge mechanism jammed up and the phone couldn’t close anymore. The CNET video also showed several groans, pops, and grinding noises from the worn-in hinge mechanism a couple of hours after folding. 

    According to Statista research, the average user unlocks their phone between 63 and 79 times a day, and Apple says the average iPhone user unlocks the phone 80 times a day, meaning that 27,000 folds could cause active users problems after just one year.

    Other users also show the Moto Razr’s hinge squeaking and creaking right out of the box, as well as flickering displays and green lines running through the display. The rumours of display problems emerged even before it first went on sale, as it isn't attached to the phone around the perimeter, which could allow debris to get under the display and break it. Motorola said in an official video that "bumps and lumps are normal" in the flexible display.

    Samsung had earlier faced the same issue, as it couldn’t cover the hinge area. After delaying sales due to a rework, all Galaxy Folds now include caps to the hinge area to try to cover the exposed sides of the display as much as possible. 

    Related:

    Motorola Reboots Razr as Foldable Phone, Engaging in Competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold
    Motorola to produce equipment in Russia
    Court rejects Motorola's appeal in defamation case against RUS GPS
    Former Mobile Giant Motorola Looking for New Owner
    Tags:
    Samsung Galaxy Fold, foldable phone, Motorola
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse