Register
22:32 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cancer cell

    Massive Genome Study Unlocks Cancer's Secrets

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105932/20/1059322018.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002061078248232-massive-genome-study-unlocks-cancers-secrets/

    Cancer describes a variety of illnesses caused by the rapid autonomous expansion of cells. It is the second most-frequent cause of death worldwide, killing more than 8 million people per year and is expected to increase by more than 50% over the coming decades. It is largely associated with lifestyle and age.

    A massive study was published on Wednesday, which examined the genomes of various cancers and could pave the way for more targeted and improved cancer treatment.

    The decade-long Pan-Cancer Project studied the details of how tumours form. The project brought together more than 1,300 researchers across the world to tackle sequencing the genomes of 38 types of cancer in nearly 2,800 patients.

    "With the knowledge we have gained about the origins and evolution of tumours, we can develop new tools and therapies to detect cancer earlier, develop more targeted therapies and treat patients more successfully," said Lincoln Stein of the project steering committee, in a statement released by the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research.

    Their work produced a variety of discoveries, including the number and location of so-called driver mutations which drive cells to reproduce uncontrollably, as well as similarities between different types of cancers.

    The results represent the largest and most comprehensive study of whole cancer genomes ever, being published in nearly two dozen papers in Nature and other Nature Research journals. 

    The massive variety in cancer genomes is a key finding of the work, according to Peter Campbell of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, who is also a member of the steering committee.

    "The most striking finding is just how different one person's cancer genome is from another person's", he told AFP.

    Campbell revealed that there are were a variety of "exciting themes" discovered, such as how early development of some cancers can occur decades prior to diagnosis, even in childhood.

    This would broaden the ability to tackle early signs of cancer before they develop.

    The results reveal that there are thousands of combinations of mutations within and between individual cancers, as well as more than 80 mutation-causing processes, some age-related, others inherent, as well as linked to lifestyle choices such as smoking and drinking.

    While most work on sequencing the cancer genome is focused on around two percent known as the protein-coding genes, the Pan-Cancer Study sequenced entire genomes, discovering an array of cancer causing driver mutations in the remaining 98 percent, or "non-coding genes".

    Enormous variations were found, from very few in cancers seen in children, to up to 100,000 in samples of lung cancer.

    In around five percent of cases, no known driver mutations were identified, implying there are mutations yet to be discovered.

    It also revealed that cancers in one part of the body can sometimes be similar to others.

    "We may have a type of breast cancer and prostate cancer where the driver mutations are similar", said Joachim Weischenfeldt, co-author and associate professor at the University of Copenhagen.

    "This means that the patient with prostate cancer may benefit from the same treatment as the one you would give the breast cancer patient", he said in a university-published statement

    The findings therefore could help identify cancers which have thus far been hard to detect, target them based on their specific mutation drivers, and lead to an earlier diagnosis of developing tumours.

    Tags:
    Science, genome, treatment, lung cancer, cancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse