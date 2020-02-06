Ariane Soyuz ST-B Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launches From Baikonur - Video

The launch is part of the mission by OneWeb to build a next-generation constellation that would provide 3G, LTE, 5G and Wi-Fi coverage around the world by encompassing the entire surface of the Earth, connecting people on land, at sea, and in the air.

Ariane Soyuz ST-B Rocket is launching 34 OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 6 February.

The OneWeb satellite constellation, headquartered in London, is a global communication company with the aim to provide broadband Internet to all people around the globe by building a 650-satellite constellation in space.

The first six satellites of the constellation were successfully launched back in February 2019.

