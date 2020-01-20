Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir Perform Spacewalk to Complete Battery Replacement - Video

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are performing the 63rd spacewalk to complete the replacement of batteries on the solar power system of the International Space Station (ISS).

The two astronauts were also the duo who performed the first-ever all-female spacewalk in October, when they went for a spacewalk to upgrade batteries for the ISS power system. Koch, who was launched into space on 15 March, also broke the record for the longest single space flight by a woman.

The first woman to conduct a spacewalk was Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya in 1984.

