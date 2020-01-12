Rolls-Royce Developing New Jet Engine for Britain's Next-Generation Tempest Fighter - Reports

The UK's Tempest fighter jet is a sixth-generation fighter that is deemed to become fully operational in the year 2035 and is being constructed by Britain, Italy, and Sweden.

The world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines, Britain's Rolls-Royce, has revealed its new jet engine which will power the Tempest supersonic warfighter, New Atlas reports.

The engine is expected to provide the fighter with thrust, as well as with energy for future weapons systems and for jet electronics. According to News Atlas, Tempest is in dire need for engines which are able to provide much more power than current ones, and the new engine is expected to make a significant contribution to solving the problem.

The Rolls-Royce engine comprises two electrical starter-generators fully embedded in the core of a gas turbine engine, thanks to which electrical power can be provided right from the engine.

"The electrical embedded starter-generator will save space and provide a large amount of electrical power required by future fighters", Chief Engineer for Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce Conrad Banks stated. "Existing aircraft engines generate power through a gearbox underneath the engine, which drives a generator. In addition to adding moving parts and complexity, the space required outside the engine for the gearbox and generator makes the airframe larger, which is undesirable in a stealthy platform".

According to New Atlas, the developing engine has a new energy storage system, engine control system, fully integrated heat management system, exhaust reheat system, and an aerodynamically optimized fan.