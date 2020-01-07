Register
04:16 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    YouTube logo

    Creators Concerned as YouTube Rolls Out New Child Content Policy Responding to FTC Lawsuit

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105947/79/1059477998.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001071077962224-creators-concerned-youtube-new-child-content-policy-ftc-lawsuit/

    YouTube on Monday rolled out a series of changes to its content policies aimed at protecting children on the platform in an effort to appease federal regulators who fined the company millions for alleged privacy violations last year.

    YouTube will restrict the collection of data from people who watch videos meant for children, whether or not the viewers are children themselves. The platform will also stop running targeted ads on content for minors according to a corporate blog post.

    Back in September, YouTube settled a pair of lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the New York Attorney General for $170 million. The lawsuits claimed that the Google-owned YouTube has been flagrantly violating COPPA—the Childhood Privacy Protection Act. COPPA reins in the ability of websites to deliberately target and harvest personal information from children under the age of 13, and—in part—requires sites "directed to children" to "obtain verifiable parental consent" prior to collecting personal information; it also provides a means for parents to review such information once collected. The platform at the time is said to have collected all data equally regardless of the content and the age of its viewers.

    Now all content creators who upload video to YouTube Studio for their video channels are now required to indicate whether the content is made for kids. If there is no indication, YouTube can label a video as made for kids via machine learning algorithms. Data captured from a viewer of a video with a “for kids” identification mark would be assumed to be coming from a child under 13. 

    Content creators can "update a designation made by our systems if they believe it is incorrect," YouTube said. "We will only override a creator designation if abuse or error is detected."

    Several content creators had already voiced fears that the way how YouTube handles the child policy would leave them without revenues. Videos marked as "child-directed" have comments, notifications, and personalized ads disabled, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki confirmed last year. Disabling those ways of engaging with a video could, in turn, lead YouTube's recommendation system to believe a video is simply not engaging and recommend it less to potential viewers. YouTube said it will begin running ads for its platform designed for children, YouTube Kids, which was launched in 2015 with stripped-back features designed to make it safer for young users.

    Related:

    Huawei on Its Way to Create ‘Killer’ of Google’s Gmail and YouTube Services Amid US Crackdown
    Blogger Says YouTube Punished Him, Mistaking ‘We’re Back’ for ‘Wetback’ Slur Because of Accent
    ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’, Indian YouTuber Anisha Meets Barack Obama
    'It Means a Lot': YouTube Star PewDiePie Reveals New Custom-Made Award for 100 Million Subscribers
    Tags:
    content, Google, YouTube
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse