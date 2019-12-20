Boeing's New Starliner Spacecraft Launched For First Test Flight to ISS Atop Atlas V - NASA

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is being launched from Cape Canaveral; on its maiden voyage, it will dock at the International Space Station for an uncrewed test.

The newest Starliner spacecraft launched in Florida on the Atlas V booster in its first test flight to the International Space Station.

The Atlas V launch vehicle belonging to the United Launch Alliance (ULA) was launched from Cape Canaveral at 06.36 local time. The CST-100 Starliner, built by Boeing under a contract with NASA to resume the US self-propelled manned flights, will perform its first test flight without a crew.

On board the ship is the anthropomorphic Rosie mannequin, equipped with 15 sensors, and about 270 kilograms of cargo for the ISS.

The Starliner docking with the ISS should take place on 21 December, and the return of the ship to Earth is expected on 28 December.

