CifRu: More Than 60 Countries Trained in Digital Economy

More than 60 countries took part in the CifRu project, including the UK, Ireland, the USA, Canada, India, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Turkey.

Students of Russian schools abroad got an additional bonus for admission to the St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics (ITMO University), the press centre of the Russian Digital Cooperation project said.

Having completed the course, participants will get an electronic certificate and a bonus upon admission to ITMO University in the form of an additional 5 points. Teachers of Russian schools abroad will receive a certificate of advanced training, and administrators will get a certificate of completion in digital culture.

"CifRu" is an online platform for teaching digital literacy and culture for secondary school students, teachers and the administrative staff of Russian schools abroad. The project has developed 15 online modules with information from various areas of digital literacy: programming, IT security, website development, virtual reality, cryptocurrency. The online course consists of a set of models, webinars, tests and assignments to develop student's own digital content.

Each module takes from five to seven minutes to complete, and the entire course takes about an hour.

"The target audience of the CifRu project is secondary school students (grades 8-11), teachers and the administrative staff of Russian schools abroad. The project's main objectives are to increase the level of digital literacy among schoolchildren, and provide teachers and managers with additional opportunities for using information technologies in educational and managerial activities", says Alexey Lizunov, the project manager, assistant to the first vice-rector of ITMO University.

The project manager emphasized that the product's main feature is accessibility. Video tutorials and presentations are publically available on the online platform. To enrol in the course, people can register on the website.

According to the project's press centre, schools from Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Estonia took an active part in the project.

The CifRu project was organised by ITMO University through a grant from the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, compatriots living abroad, and international humanitarian cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).